\nIsraeli Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely condemned the ICC for issuing arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant: "The ICC has forfeited its legitimacy, exposing itself as a political tool. By issuing warrants, the ICC undermines Israel’s right to self-defense and emboldens terrorists who repeatedly threaten global peace and stability. Targeting Israel—a state that upholds international law—only serves to empower those who blatantly defy these laws."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n