\nForeign Minister Gideon Sa'ar tweeted against the arrest warrants from the ICC. \n\n"A dark moment for the International Criminal "Court" (ICC) in The Hague, in which it lost all legitimacy for its existence and activity. It acted as a political tool in the service of the most extreme terrorists working to undermine peace, security, and stability in the Middle East. This so-called “court” issued absurd and unauthorized warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and its former Defense Minister Galant, despite Israel not being a member of the court. Decent nations and every moral person in the world must unequivocally reject this injustice."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n