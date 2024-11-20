\nUS Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member, Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID) called out the US veto of the the UNSC resolution that called for an unconditional ceasefire in Lebanon, saying the resolution should not have even been brought for a vote due to US influence.\n\n"The Biden Admin’s veto of the anti-Israel UNSC resolution today is the bare minimum. I'm disappointed it even came up for a vote & again failed to facilitate the release of hostages. The US has lost influence at the UN & is unable to manage its pervasive antisemitic sentiment," he stated.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n