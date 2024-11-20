\n\nDefense Minister Israel Katz, together with the head of military intelligence, Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder, and the unit's commander, Brig. Gen. Y., visited one of the military intelligence bases in central Israel on Wednesday morning.\n\n\n\nKatz thanked the military intelligence personnel for their invaluable contribution to ensuring Israel's security and for the many achievements that save lives and make it possible to win the battle against Israel's enemies. During the visit, Minister Katz received a comprehensive review of the intelligence and operational efforts in all arenas, with an emphasis on Lebanon.\n\n\n\n"The prerequisite for any political settlement in Lebanon is sustaining our intelligence capability and preserving the IDF's right to defend Israeli citizens from Hezbollah," he said.\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n