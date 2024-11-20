\nUS President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday named his transition co-chair Linda McMahon as his pick to serve as the next secretary of the Department of Education.\n\nMcMahon served as the administrator of the Small Business Administration during Trump’s first term. She is also the former CEO of the WWE, which she co-founded with her husband, Vince McMahon. As head of the WWE, Linda McMahon oversaw its transformation from a small wrestling entertainment company into a publicly traded media empire. \n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n