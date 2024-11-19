\nCommunications Minister Shlomo Karhi announced Monday night that the bill to privatize the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation will be voted on in the ministerial committee on Sunday.\n\n"This proposal is in addition to two proposals that we have already approved in the ministerial committee and which passed a preliminary reading, regarding cutting the corporation's budget and its supervision, with an emphasis on news and current affairs," Karhi wrote on social media site X.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n