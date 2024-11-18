\nUS President Joe Biden referred to the war against Hamas and Hezbollah at the G-20 summit in Brazil. “Israel has a right to defend itself after the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. But how it defends itself matters a great deal. We’re going to keep pushing to accelerate a cease-fire deal that ensures Israel’s security and brings hostages home and ends the suffering of the Palestinian people and children. I ask everyone here to increase their pressure on Hamas, which is currently refusing this deal.''\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n