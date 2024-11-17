\nThe IAF conducted intelligence-based strikes on six Hezbollah military targets in the Dahiyeh area, a key Hezbollah terrorist stronghold in Beirut. The targets include Hezbollah weapons storage facilities, command centers, and additional military infrastructure.\n\nThe IDF noted that "Hezbollah systematically embedded its terrorist infrastructure amidst the Lebanese civilian population, cynically exploiting them as human shields."\n\nPrior to the strikes, numerous steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including collecting prior intelligence, leveraging aerial surveillance, and issuing advance warnings to the civilian population in the area.\n\nThe IDF added that these strikes are a part of its ongoing efforts to "dismantle and degrade Hezbollah's military capabilities in the Dahiyeh area."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n