\nMinister Amichai Chikli blasted Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, after she appealed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a request to reexamine the tenure of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.\n\n"The Attorney General's demand to dismiss a minister in the government crosses a red line in the relationship between the judicial and executive branches and amounts to a breach of trust. If Minister Ben Gvir committed an offense, an investigation can be opened against him and an indictment can be filed. If the Attorney General is not satisfied with his actions and appointment, she must hold out until the next elections; she has no legal right to exploit her position to advance political agendas," said Chikli.\n\n"I must also note that the inclusion of a letter from the head of the Shin Bet as part of this attempted dismissal is very disturbing. In which countries does the position of the Secret Service justify the dismissal of a minister? Every citizen of Israel deserves to live in a democratic country with clear and equal rules of the game. The Knesset is elected at the ballot box, the government is sworn in at the Knesset, and only an explicit legal reason can remove an elected official," he added.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n