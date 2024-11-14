\nForeign Minister Gideon Sa'ar this evening held his first conversation since taking office with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Secretary Blinken congratulated Minister Sa'ar on assuming his position. The conversation covered a range of diplomatic issues, including Iran, Lebanon, and humanitarian efforts in Gaza, among others.\n\nMinister Sa'ar expressed his gratitude to Secretary Blinken for the United States' support of Israel and for his recent remarks, which reflected Israel’s efforts on humanitarian issues.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n