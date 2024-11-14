\nToday (Thursday), Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar spoke by phone with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.\n\nMinister Sa'ar thanked the Foreign Secretary for his strong condemnation of the shocking antisemitic attacks that took place in Amsterdam last week, as well as for his personal commitment and that of the British government to combatting antisemitism in the UK and beyond.\n\nAhead of the IAEA Board of Governors meeting next week, Minister Sa'ar emphasized the importance of the international community recognizing the serious threat Iran poses to the entire world and acting accordingly. Minister Sa'ar added that countries must demand the IAEA condemn Iran for its repeated violations and report on them. He noted that the regime in Tehran continued to threaten and attack Israel directly and through its proxies across the Middle East. He warned of the "terrifying reality that would be faced should the Iranian fanatical regime be shielded by a nuclear umbrella.”\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n