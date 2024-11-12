\nToday (Tuesday), the IAF conducted intelligence-based strikes on Hezbollah terrorist targets in the Dahieh area of Beirut. The targets include command centers, weapons production sites, and additional Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure.\n\n"The Hezbollah terrorist organization systematically embeds its terrorist infrastructure into the heart of civilian areas. This is a further example of Hezbollah's cynical exploitation of Lebanese civilians as human shields," the IDF stated.\n\nPrior to the strikes, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including using surveillance and precise intelligence information and issuing advance warnings to the civilian population in the area.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n