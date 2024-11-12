\nThe IDF Spokesperson's Unit has cleared for publication the names of four soldiers who fell in combat in the northern Gaza Strip:\n\n- Staff Sergeant Orr Katz, aged 20, from Ma'ale Adumim, a combat medic in the 92nd Battalion, Kfir Brigade.\n\n- Staff Sergeant Nave Yair Asulin, aged 21, from Carmit, a soldier in the 92nd Battalion, Kfir Brigade.\n\n- Staff Sergeant Gary Lalhruaikima Zolat, aged 21, from Afula, a soldier in the 92nd Battalion, Kfir Brigade.\n\n- Staff Sergeant Ofir Eliyahu, aged 20, from Holon, a soldier in the 92nd Battalion, Kfir Brigade.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n