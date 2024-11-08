\nPentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder provided a readout of the call between US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Defense Minister Israel Katz, saying, “Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III held an introductory call today with the new Israeli Minister of Defense, Israel Katz, and congratulated him on his recent appointment.”\n\n“Secretary Austin reaffirmed the United States' ironclad commitment to Israel's security and support for its right to defend itself. The Secretary reiterated US commitment to a diplomatic arrangement in Lebanon that allows Israeli and Lebanese civilians to return safely to their homes on both sides of the border. He also emphasized the US commitment to securing the release of all hostages, including US citizens, and the need to improve the dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza,” added Ryder.\n\n“Secretary Austin expressed concern and extended sympathies for the attacks against Israeli citizens in Amsterdam yesterday and offered any necessary assistance,” the statement concluded.\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n