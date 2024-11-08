\nThe US Justice Department on Friday announced federal charges against three people in a thwarted Iranian plot to kill president-elect Donald Trump before this week's presidential election.\n\nCourt documents cited by \nCNN \nsaid that Iranian officials asked one of the men charged, Farhad Shakeri, in September to focus on surveilling and ultimately assassinating Trump. Shakeri is still at large in Iran, the Justice Department said.\n\n\n\nRead more\n\n\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n