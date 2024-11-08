\nGovernor of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council Yisrael Ganz congratulated Dr. Yechiel Leiter on his appointment as Israel's Ambassador to the US.\n\n"On behalf of the entire Yesha Council family, I congratulate our friend Dr. Yechiel Leiter on his appointment as Israel's Ambassador to the United States. Dr. Leiter established the international desk at the Yesha Council in the 1990s and has since been a key partner in English-language advocacy for Judea and Samaria.\n\n"Dr. Leiter, a resident of Gush Etzion, is a man of many achievements and great merit, who paid a heavy price about a year ago with the tragic loss of his heroic son, Major Moshe Leiter, of blessed memory. There is no one more fitting to represent the State of Israel in the United States at this historic time, and we wish him great success in his important mission."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n