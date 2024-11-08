\nThe Amsterdam Police Chief Peter Holla addressed a press conference regarding the attacks on Israelis in the city.\n\nAccording to Holla, police anticipated risks around and after the football match and deployed 800 police officers, which he says is exceptional for Amsterdam.\n\nThere were serious assaults on Maccabi supporters with 'hit-and-run' actions. It is not known exactly how many. He states that there were fights on both sides and fireworks were set off.\n\nAs far as Holla knows, there were no hostage-takings or kidnappings and there are currently no problems with public order in the city.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n