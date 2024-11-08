\nConference of European Rabbis President Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt said following the pogrom in Amsterdam, “The terrible images from Amsterdam are shocking and deeply shameful for Europe particularly as this has happened immediately before the 9th of November. Just like back then in 1938 security forces and the police have stood idly by and watched these pogrom-like conditions. If the EU member states and their governments do not adequately protect Europe's legal interests, they endanger the entire European democratic project and give the radicals and extremists a good excuse to carry on and to move us into an unfree society.”\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n