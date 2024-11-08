\nEarlier today, a suspicious aerial target that was approaching Israeli territory from Lebanon was intercepted by the IAF.\n\nIn addition, following the sirens that sounded between 11:47 and 11:48 in the areas of the Upper Galilee and Hamifratz, a projectile crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory and fell in an open area.\n\nAlso, following the siren that sounded at 11:49 in Margaliot regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration, a suspicious aerial target that was approaching Israeli territory from Lebanon was intercepted by the IAF. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n