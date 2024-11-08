\nWorld Zionist Organization chairman Yaakov Hagoel said in response to the antisemitic pogrom in Amsterdam last night, "Once again, we are forced to witness that the world has failed to learn from the dark lessons of history, as Jewish blood is once again shed with impunity. I call, in the strongest and most unequivocal terms, on the leaders of the world: the blood of our brothers and sisters cries out from the ground. The responsibility for the safety of Jews in your countries is yours alone. This is not only a moral duty, but a legal one, equal to that of uncompromisingly protecting any other citizen. Do not allow the horrors of the past to return. The time for decisive and immediate action to eliminate this scourge of antisemitism is now."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n