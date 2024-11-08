\nThe Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) called the vicious attacks against Israeli soccer fans in the streets of Amsterdam last night a new Kristallnacht.\n\n“Exactly 86 years after Kristallnacht, when Nazis, along with ordinary Germans hunted Jews through the streets of Europe, we see their ideological heirs rampaging through the streets of Amsterdam once again seeking to spill Jewish blood,” said CEO of CAM Sacha Roytman Dratwa. “Thousands of Islamists, who are today's neo-Nazis in ideology and action, in a clearly premeditated and organized fashion, targeted Jews in what feels to many as a loud echo from history.”\n\n“The difference today is that Jews have the State of Israel as their sanctuary. However, Europe should remember this: Jews won't wait around like they did in '39. They'll leave, leaving you to deal with the extremism that has been allowed to fester. As they said over eight decades ago, first they came for the Jews, but it clearly did not end there. It's time for Europe to get its act together and deal with the new Nazis as it did the old ones.”\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n