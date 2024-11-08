\nNational Unity party chairman Benny Gantz responded to the antisemitic pogrom in Amsterdam.\n\n"The disturbing pogrom last night in Amsterdam not only shakes every Jew to his core, but reminds us of dark and painful days in Europe. This is a wake up call to Europe and to the world - these are the faces of evil that Israel has been defending itself against for more than a year," Gantz wrote.\n\n"I’m praying this morning for the safety and swift return home of all Israelis in Amsterdam. The Dutch government is responsible for the safety of Israelis in the Netherlands and it must do everything within its power to protect them in the face of such vile antisemitic terrorists," he said.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n