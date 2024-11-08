\nIsraeli President Isaac Herzog responded this morning to the antisemitic pogrom in Amsterdam.\n\n"We woke up this morning to shocking images and videos that since October 7th, we had hoped never to see again: an antisemitic pogrom currently taking place against Maccabi Tel Aviv fans and Israeli citizens in the heart of Amsterdam, Netherlands," the President wrote on X.\n\n"This is a serious incident, a warning sign for any country that wishes to uphold the values of freedom. I give my full support to the cooperation now taking place between the governments, and trust that the authorities in the Netherlands will act immediately and take all necessary measures to protect, locate, and rescue all Israelis and Jews under attack, and to eradicate the violence against Jewish and Israeli citizens by all required means," he said.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n