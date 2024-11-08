\nThree people are still unaccounted for following the antisemitic pogrom in Amsterdam, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs\n\nIn order to respond to the many inquiries they are receiving, additional telephone lines will be added at the Israeli embassy and the situation room at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.\n\n- Below are additional phone numbers for answering inquiries on the subject:\n\nThe Ministry of Foreign Affairs:\n\n025304358\n\n025303287\n\n025303644\n\n025303401\n\n0505074986\n\n025303155\n\nEmbassy of Israel in the Netherlands:\n\n+31703760570\n\n+31642648282\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n