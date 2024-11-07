\nA short while ago, the IAF struck a Hezbollah command and control center in the Tyre area used by terrorists in Hezbollah’s aerial unit to conduct surveillance and explosive UAV launches against the State of Israel.\n\nFurthermore, over the past few hours, the IAF struck Hezbollah terrorist targets throughout Lebanon, including weapons storage facilities, launchers, and terrorist infrastructure sites. Additionally, the IAF struck the launcher used to fire at the Carmel area in northern Israel earlier today (Thursday).\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n