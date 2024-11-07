\nFollowing the sirens that sounded at 16:15 in the Western Galilee area, approximately 20 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon, some of which were intercepted. Fallen projectiles were identified.\n\nIn addition, following the sirens that sounded between 16:10-16:16 in the Haifa Bay area, approximately 30 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon, some of which were intercepted. Fallen projectiles were identified.\n\nFurthermore, following the sirens that sounded at 16:47 regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in Kfar Yuval and Ma'ayan Baruch, a UAV launched from Lebanon was intercepted by the IAF.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n