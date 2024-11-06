\nVice Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Yariv Levin wrote to US President-Elect Donald Trump following his election victory, "I congratulate the President-Elect of the United States, Donald J Trump, and the Vice President-Elect, JD. Vance, on their victory in the elections."\n\n"The steadfast relations between the United States and Israel reached extraordinary peaks during the previous term of President-Elect Trump. I look forward to mutual cooperation in the upcoming term as well."\n\n"Congratulations to the President-Elect and to the Vice-President-Elect!"\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n