\nThe Prime Minister's Office rejected the reports that Prime Minister Netanyahu is planning to fire IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and stated, "The reports to the effect that the Prime Minister intends to dismiss senior officials in the security services are incorrect and are designed to sow discord and rifts. This is also the case with the mendacious reports that the haredi ministers were in on the matter. They learned about it from the media."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n