\nThe US Army said following North Korea's ballistic missile launch that it is consulting with South Korea and Japan, as well as with other regional allies and partners. \n\n"The United States condemns these actions, as well as last week’s intercontinental ballistic missile launch, and calls on the DPRK to refrain from further unlawful and destabilizing acts. While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to US personnel, or territory, or to our allies, we continue to monitor the situation," it added.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n