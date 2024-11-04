\nIsrael's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, in response to the letter sent to the President of the General Assembly regarding the termination of cooperation between the State of Israel and UNRWA: "Following the legislation on UNRWA, we officially informed the President of the General Assembly of the termination of cooperation with the organization. Despite the overwhelming evidence we submitted to the UN highlighting how Hamas infiltrated UNRWA, the UN did nothing to address this reality."\n\n"As I have emphasized several times, UNRWA is controlled by Hamas in Gaza. The State of Israel will continue to cooperate with humanitarian organizations but not with organizations that promote terrorism against the State of Israel," he added.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n