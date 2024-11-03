\nIranian President Masud Pezeshkian said that a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon could affect the Iranian response to Israel's recent counter-strike on Iran.\n\n"If they [the Israelis] reconsider their behavior, accept a ceasefire, and stop massacring the oppressed and innocent people of the region, it could affect the intensity and type of our response," Pezeshkian was quoted as saying by the IRNA state news agency.\n\nBut he added that his country "will not leave unanswered any aggression against its sovereignty and security."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n