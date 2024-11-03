\nThe IDF announced that following the sirens that sounded in the areas of Menashe and Carmel, two projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. The IAF successfully intercepted one projectile and the second fell in an open area.\n\nFollowing the sirens that sounded in the Western Galilee area, approximately ten projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon. Some of the projectiles were intercepted and the rest fell in open areas.\n\nFollowing the sirens that sounded in the Golan area regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration, it was determined to be a false identification.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n