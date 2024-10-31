\nThe IDF clarified on Thursday that the claim that the UNRWA offices in Nur Shams were destroyed by IDF soldiers is false.\n\nAccording to the IDF terrorists planted explosives in the proximity of the UNRWA offices that were then detonated in an attempt to harm IDF soldiers. The explosives likely caused damage to the structure.\n\n"The IDF conducts counterterrorism operations in the area and encounters terrorists making use of civilian infrastructure for terrorist purposes," the IDF added.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n