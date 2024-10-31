\nPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Thursday with US Presidential Special Envoy Amos Hochstein and US Presidential Special Envoy Brett McGurk in Jerusalem.\n\nAt the start of his remarks, the Prime Minister thanked the Americans for their efforts.\n\nAccording to the Prime Minister's Office, Netanyahu made it clear that the main point is not this or that agreement on paper but Israel's ability and determination to enforce the agreement and thwart any threat to its security from Lebanon, in a manner that will return our residents securely to their homes.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n