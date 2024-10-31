\nMinister of Defense Yoav Gallant and Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer recently completed a meeting with White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk, Senior Advisor to the U.S. President Amos Hochstein, and U.S. Ambassador Jack Lew. The Israeli party included Israel’s Ambassador to the United States Michael Hezog, Chief of Staff to the Minister of Defense Shachar Katz, Military Secretary to the Minister of Defense Brig. Gen. Guy Markizano, Director of the Policy Bureau Dror Shalom and Chief of Staff to the Minister of Strategic Affairs Yuval Gerbi.\n\nThe discussion focused on strategic challenges and opportunities in the region - namely security arrangements as these relate to the northern arena and Lebanon, and efforts to ensure the return of 101 hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.\n\n\n\nGallant meets US officials\nAriel Hermoni\n\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n