\nA short while ago, with the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF conducted a precise strike on Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists who were conducting terrorist activity within the Humanitarian Area in Khan Yunis, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.\n\nPrior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence.\n\n"This is a further example of the Hamas terrorist organization’s systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure and use of the humanitarian area as cover for their terrorist attacks and in violation of international law. The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas in defense of the citizens of Israel," said the IDF.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n