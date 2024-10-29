\nIran on Monday executed Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd who was convicted of carrying out terrorist attacks. Sharmahd was sentenced to death in 2023 after being accused by Iran of heading a pro-monarchist group accused of a deadly 2008 bombing and planning other attacks in the country.\n\n"Jamshid Sharmahd was not even given the opportunity to defend himself in the trial against the charges levelled against him," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, calling the execution "a scandal".\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n