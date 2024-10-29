\nMK Dan Illouz (Likud), one of the initiators of the bills to end UNRWA's operations in Israel, on Monday evening commented on the approval of the bills in the Knesset.\n\n"We will not allow anyone, including our greatest allies, to establish a representation that will serve an imaginary Palestinian state - and especially not in Jerusalem! The purpose of the bill is to protect Jerusalem, prevent its division and preserve our sovereignty. It is our duty to keep Jerusalem united. Jerusalem is not only the capital of Israel but the heart of our national sovereignty. Opening a diplomatic mission to serve the Palestinians in the city could be used as a first step towards recognizing the division of Jerusalem - something we cannot afford. Protecting the integrity of the city is a distinct strategic interest of the State of Israel - it's not just a question of symbols, but of long-term security and stability," he stated.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n