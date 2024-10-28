\nThe Chief of the General Staff, Herzi Halevi, marked the “Salute to the Wounded of the ‘Swords of Iron’ War” which is being marked this week.\n\n“This week in the IDF, we are marking the 'Salute to the Wounded of the Swords of Iron War.' I address you, those wounded physically and mentally, those who have healed and those still recovering, which is a battle in itself. All of you put the defense of the homeland and your comrades-in-arms above your personal well-being. I salute you," said Halevi. \n\n"As we continue to fight on various fronts, we dedicate this week to you. The IDF works together with the Ministry of Defense to provide comprehensive support for you and your families. Our commitment to you stems from a deep sense of duty, and your return to daily life is an essential part of restoring Israeli society as a whole. We are fighting alongside you, both on the battlefield and beyond. The accomplishments you have achieved, and those we continue to achieve daily, are part of a just war, and many missions still lie ahead—missions that we are determined to fulfill,” he added.\n\n \n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n