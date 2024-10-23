\nThe IDF announced that overnight, the IAF conducted intelligence-based strikes on several weapons storage, manufacturing facilities and command centers belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization which were located within civilian infrastructure in the area of Dahieh, a key Hezbollah terrorist stronghold in Beirut.\n\nPrior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including issuing advancing warnings to the population in the area.\n\nThis strike is part of the efforts to damage Hezbollah's weapons storage and manufacturing facilities that are embedded beneath residential buildings in the heart of the city of Beirut, endangering the population in the area.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n