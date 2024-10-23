\nThe IDF announced that on Monday, following precise intelligence, the IAF struck and eliminated Khalil Mohammad Amhaz, a terrorist operative in Hezbollah’s Aerial Unit (127), in the Hermel area of Lebanon. Amhaz was a significant source of expertise for Hezbollah’s Aerial Unit, which is responsible for developing and launching explosive and intelligence-gathering UAVs into Israel.\n\nOver the past month, the IAF has conducted strikes on dozens of terror targets belonging to this unit.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n