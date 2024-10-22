\nThe Houthis terrorist rebels in Yemen claim that they carried out an operation targeting an Israeli military base east of Tel Aviv using a "Palestine 2" hypersonic ballistic missile.\n\nAccording to the group, "the missile has successfully achieved its objectives, and bypassing the American and Israeli interception systems."\n\nIt added: "This operation comes within the fifth round of the escalation stages in the battle of the promised conquest and the Holy Jihad in support of the Al-Aqsa Flood."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n