\nFrench President Emmanuel Macron and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called today (Monday, 21 October 2024), to wish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a happy birthday, and strongly condemn the attempt on his life.\n\nItalian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who met with the Prime Minister in Jerusalem today, and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer also sent special greetings, as did five members of the US Congress with whom the Prime Minister also met today.\n\nFormer US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed their shock to the Prime Minister over the attack against him. US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson also called the Prime calld the Prime Minister and issued a special condemnation.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n