\nFollowing the sirens that sounded over the past two hours in the areas of the Upper Galilee, Western Galilee and southern Golan, approximately 30 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory.\n\nSome of the projectiles were intercepted. Fallen projectiles were identified in the areas.\n\nIsrael Fire and Rescue Services are operating to extinguish numerous fires that were ignited in the area as a result of the attack.\n\nFollowing the sirens that sounded between 15:43 and 15:44 in the areas of Beit She'an Valley, Menashe, HaAmakim, and the Lower Galilee, the IAF intercepted two projectiles that were fired from Lebanon.\n\nNo injuries were reported during any of the incidents.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n