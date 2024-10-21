\nMinister of Defense Yoav Gallant met with a US House of Representatives Appropriations Committee Delegation.\n\nMinister of Defense Yoav Gallant said, “I was honored to host the leaders and Congress members of the U.S. House Appropriations Committee at the MOD HQ. A year since the launch of the brutal Hamas attack on October 7th, Israel is still defending its citizens against enemies on 7 different fronts and fighting to ensure the return of 101 hostages."\n\n"We held an open discussion on the IDF's achievements in the southern and northern arenas, the reestablishment of deterrence and the important work that remains ahead of us. We discussed the importance of ongoing U.S. support and critical cooperation between our countries that will ensure Israel's defensive posture and the defeat of our common enemies, which are led by Iran.\n\nThank you to the committee’s leaders – Representatives Thomas Cole and Rosa DeLauro, for your partnership and commitment to Israel's security,” Gallant said.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n