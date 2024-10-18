\nThe families of the American hostages in Gaza released the following statement in response to Israeli news reports on the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar:\n\n“It is now time for every single hostage held in Gaza to be returned to their families. No more delays and no more demands. Whether through negotiation or by any other means, all parties must immediately seize this opportunity to bring home the 101 remaining hostages, including seven Americans, before it is too late. The elimination of this brutal terrorist is a step toward justice. But true victory for Israel, its allies, and for the world will only be achieved when every hostage is released and the suffering of civilians in Gaza ends.”\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n