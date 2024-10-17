\nMinister of Defense Yoav Gallant spoke with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and briefed him on the successful elimination of Yahya Sinwar - leader of the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza.\n\nMinister Gallant discussed the intense exchanges of fire between IDF troops and Hamas terrorists in Gaza, which led to the elimination of several senior operatives, among them the leader of the organization and planner of the October 7th massacre.\n\nMinister Gallant stressed his commitment to ensuring that 101 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza return to Israel. In this regard, he noted the urgency and unique opportunity that had been created and called on remaining Hamas terrorists to cease fire and immediately release the hostages.\n\nMinister Gallant highlighted this event as an extraordinary operational achievement and strategic game-changer and expressed his appreciation to Secretary Austin for his congratulatory message to the IDF and the State of Israel.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n