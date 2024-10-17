\nUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken this evening, called Israeli President Isaac Herzog and congratulated him following the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.\n\nIn the call, the Secretary of State noted that justice had been served, and the world was now a better place without a man who was responsible for the deaths of many civilians and who obstructed any peace process in the region.\n\nThe President emphasized in the call that the issue of returning the hostages must be a top priority, and now there was an important opportunity to focus all resources and efforts on bringing the hostages back home.\n\nThe Secretary of State responded to the President, that a year after the horrific massacre, they must work together to swiftly return the hostages to their homes, and he noted that the US intended to significantly focus its efforts to achieve this goal.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n