\nIsraeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz sent a personal message to dozens of Foreign Ministers around the world following the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar:\n\n"The arch-terrorist Yahya Sinwar, responsible for the massacre and atrocities of October 7th, was eliminated today by IDF soldiers.\n\n"This is a significant military and moral victory for Israel and for the entire free world in its fight against the axis of radical Islam led by Iran.\n\n"Sinwar’s elimination opens the door for the immediate release of the hostages and for a transformative change in Gaza – one without Hamas and without Iranian control."\n\nMinister Katz added: "Israel now needs your support and assistance more than ever to advance these critical objectives together."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n