\nUK Foreign Minister David Lammy announced that together with France and Algeria, the UK has called for an urgent UN Security Council meeting to discuss the humanitarian situation in the northern Gaza Strip\n\n"The humanitarian situation in Northern Gaza is dire, with access to basic services worsening and the UN reporting that barely any food has entered in the last 2 weeks," Lammy stated.\n\n"Israel must ensure civilians are protected and ensure routes are open to allow life-saving aid through. Along with our French and Algerian counterparts, we have called an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council today to address this.\n\n"While the conflict continues, all parties are bound by international humanitarian law. Reflecting our concerns – the UK made the difficult decision last month to suspend export licences to Israel that could be used in military operations in Gaza. This does not change our steadfast support for Israel’s security."\n\n"Along with our international partners, we continue to call for an immediate ceasefire, to allow more humanitarian aid to get in and get the remaining hostages out," he concluded.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n